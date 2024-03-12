Inter Miami receive boost as Lionel Messi returns to training ahead of CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Nashville

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is back in training ahead of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg at home on Wednesday (March 13).

The Herons drew the first leg 2-2 away from home last week, thanks to new signing Luis Suarez's last-gasp equaliser. Jacub Shaffelburg twice put Nashville in front, only for Messi, and then his former Barcelona teammate Suarez, striking back for Miami.

Citing the need to rest Messi amidst a 'hectic' schedule, the Argentine didn't play the 3-2 MLS defeat at home to Montreal at the weekend. Boss Tata Martino said:

"We talked about it about a week ago and we agreed that this was the game where he had to rest, regardless of what happened in the game with Nashville. We also must make sure our team is healthy and can last an entire season."

GOAL has reported that Messi was back in first-team training on Tuesday, ahead of his potential participation in the deciding second leg at home to Nashville. Martino said ahead of the Cup game:

"All the players are doing well. All the players are available."

The Herons will once again rely on Messi to lead from the front as they seek to win more silverware.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has made a blistering start to his first full season in American football after joining Inter Miami last summer on a free transfer.

In four appearances across competitions, he has scored as many times and also provided an assist. The assist and three of those goals - in as many games - have come in the MLS, where the Herons are atop the Eastern Conference after four games.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's other goal came in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, as mentioned above. Tata Martino's side are unbeaten in four games when Messi has featured, winning twice.

Inter Miami's only competitive loss of the season - the 3-2 home reverse in the MLS to Montreal - saw the Argentine sit out the game.