Inter Miami release new rendition of iconic World Cup song in honour of Lionel Messi joining the MLS team

Inter Miami have unveiled a fresh take on the classic World Cup anthem "Muchachos", dedicating it to Lionel Messi's arrival. The celebrated Argentinian tune stirred the hearts of the South American country, guiding them to World Cup glory in Qatar.

This soul-stirring melody rode shotgun with the Albiceleste during the nerve-wracking final against France and has now become a symbol of Argentina's triumph. The updated version of the iconic tune has been launched by Inter Miami to coincide with their announcement that Messi has officially inked his contract with the club.

According to The Athletic, this famed anthem was born in the wake of Argentina's victory over their Brazil in the electrifying 2021 Copa America final. The song is a recreation of a 2003 hit by Argentinian ska band La Mosca, aptly named "Muchachos, esta noche me emborracho" (Boys, tonight I’ll get drunk).

Lionel Messi himself has confessed to Ole (via The Athletic) that the song holds a special place in his heart, making it an apt choice by Inter Miami. Following Argentina's nerve-shredding victory over France in a penalty shootout, securing their third World Cup title, the team tweaked the song lyrics to reflect their monumental achievement.

Now, here is Miami's version, as translated by The Athletic:

He was born in Argentina, and you can see him here. From Rosario to Miami, a path that I admired.

I can’t explain it because you won’t understand. The emotions we’re feeling today because our No. 10 is on his way.

But that has all ended. Leo is already here.

Thank you Barcelona. And thank you Paris.

Muchachos. The dream has come true. Welcome Leo Messi.

This is your new home. La Familia, we can see you from the stands.

With our drums and our flags.

Pulling for Lionel.

Lionel Messi has been handed the No. 10 jersey by Inter Miami

Inter Miami's latest signing Lionel Messi has been gifted his emblematic number 10 shirt as he embarks on his new journey with the club. The MLS outfit made his signing official, sharing a video snippet that featured Messi donning the club's distinct pink attire, his iconic number 10 emblazoned across the back.

The Argentine maestro has committed his future to Inter Miami with a two-and-a-half-year deal, favoring the MLS franchise over a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. La Pulga also spurned an opportunity for a sentimental return to Barcelona.

Under the terms of his contract, the seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient will enjoy a multi-faceted compensation package. This unique remuneration bundle will reportedly include a slice of the revenue generated from MLS Season Pass by Apple TV, and a portion of the Adidas profits triggered by his grand arrival in the MLS.