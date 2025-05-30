Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi wins second consecutive MLS Goal of the Matchday award for his goal against Montreal

Inter Miami talisman Lionel Messi has won the MLS Goal of the Matchday award for a second successive week after finding the net against Montreal CF. The 37-year-old forward scored twice for the Herons as they claimed a 4-2 win to end a wretched run of form.
Messi opened the scoring for the Herons, rolling back the years with an arrowed drive from outside the box that beat Jonathan Sirois and went in off the woodwork. Former Barcelona star Sergio Busquets claimed the assist for the goal, playing a simple pass to his Argentine teammate to weave his magic in the 27th minute.
Lionel Messi won the AT&T Goal of the Matchday award for a second successive week, having also done so with a fine free-kick against Philadelphia Union. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man claimed the award with 53.6% of the fan vote.
Messi was named as the MLS Player of the Matchday after scoring twice and setting up Luis Suarez to score another in the game. The Uruguayan forward helped his side return to winning ways with a brace, ending his four-game drought in front of goal. He also set up Messi to score their fourth in added time of what was a complete performance.
Inter Miami captain Messi beat Atlanta United star Bartosz Slisz, who picked up 37.6% of the votes, and New York Red Bulls star Mohammed Sofo (4.7%). DC United star Gabriel Pirani came in fourth place after picking up 4.1% of the votes for the Goal of the Matchday award.
Inter Miami extend deal for Lionel Messi's teammate
Inter Miami have handed a contract extension to Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari to keep him at the club for the next year. The veteran goalkeeper played alongside Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team, and will now continue playing with the mercurial forward.
Ustari has emerged as first-choice under new coach Javier Mascherano this season, with the 38-year-old starting 20 of 23 games under the Argentine tactician, keeping six clean sheets. The younger duo of Drake Callender and Rocco Rios Novo have had to deputise for the former Getafe man between the sticks this season due to his impressive displays.
Oscar Ustari will be with the Herons through the 2026 MLS season, having initially joined the club during the 2024 season. The experienced shot-stopper won the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and 2008 Olympics gold medal as Lionel Messi's teammate in his younger days, and has enjoyed a glittering career.