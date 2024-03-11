Inter Miami spokesperson details why Lionel Messi didn't feature in 3-2 MLS defeat to Montreal

An Inter Miami spokesperson stated that Lionel Messi's absence from the Herons' latest match was to provide the 36-year-old rest.

Without the Argentine icon and former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez in the starting lineup, Inter Miami were handed a 3-2 defeat by Montreal on Sunday (March 10). This marked the Florida-based side's first defeat of the new season across competitions.

Detailing Messi's omission from the matchday squad, journalist Franco Panizo wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Team spokesman says the official reason for Messi's absence is "rest." Inter Miami — which is amid a four-game-in-12-day stretch — plays a decisive Concacaf Champions Cup match this coming Wednesday."

The Herons will need Messi to be ready for the second leg of their Round of 16 CONCACAF Champions Cup tie against Nashville on Wednesday (March 13). Messi scored in the first leg of this tie, as he helped Inter Miami secure a 2-2 draw on the night.

The former Barcelona superstar has started the new season well, having scored four goals and assisted one from four appearances across competitions. Despite Sunday's league defeat, Messi and Co. are still top of the Eastern Conference but are level on points with four other teams.

Tata Martino's team have played more matches than any other MLS side in the Eastern Conference (four).

Xavi urges fans not to compare Barcelona youngster to Lionel Messi

Barcelona boss Xavi has urged fans not to draw comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi. The 16-year-old scored his side's winner against Mallorca by cutting inside and curling it into the far side with his left foot (1-0, March 9).

Although the goal may have reminded fans of Messi during his Barcelona days, Xavi does not wish to put pressure on Yamal. The Spanish coach said after this match (via 90 min):

"It doesn't benefit anyone to be compared to Messi. It's true that there are moments. He's a left-footer who cuts inside and puts it in your corner. It gives the impression that he has flashes of Messi, but it's best not to compare him."

"Comparisons do not benefit him. Anyone who is compared to Messi loses. He is the best footballer in history, so it's best not to compare to him."

Yamal is enjoying a breakthrough season with the Catalan side and has bagged four goals and six assists in 27 league appearances. He will have to do extremely well to match Messi's 10 La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies with Barcelona.