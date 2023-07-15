Inter Miami stadium undergoes major changes including security, seating capacity, and more as they await Lionel Messi debut

As Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut edges closer, the club's home ground, the DRV PNK Stadium has undergone major changes. Messi is expected to play his first game for the MLS club at the stadium against Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

Security inside the stadium has been beefed up. Apart from that, the capacity of the arena has been increased from 19,000 to 22,000. 100 more VIP seats have been installed as well (according to Miami Herald).

Fans will also get more food concessions inside the stadium. More food stalls and beverages stalls are also set to be installed inside the arena. The club's training facilities are also expected to undergo an upgradation. While only a few reporters previously attempted the team's morning training sessions, Lionel Messi's arrival is set to change things in a drastic manner.

The Argentina captain will be presented as an Inter Miami player on July 16, 7:30 pm ET. Alongside Messi, Sergio Busquets will also be given a welcome to the fans.

Jorge Mas explained how Inter Miami completed Lionel Messi's signing

Inter Miami turned the world's attention towards them by securing the signature of Argentina captain Lionel Messi. Fans were left stunned when Messu announced that he will join the MLS club.

The Miami-based team's billionaire co-owner, Jorge Mas, recently explained how the club managed to complete the signing. Speaking on the matter, Mas told El Pais:

"I spent three years on it, a year and a half very intensely. There were many conversations with (Messi's father and agent) Jorge. David (Beckham) talked to Leo, only about football issues, because he was a player."

He added:

"I saw it done at the end of May. I didn't want him to feel under pressure. We spoke in Barcelona, Miami, Rosario, Doha. ... I spent the whole World Cup in Qatar, watching Argentina. The Apple contract was very important to close the deal."

Lionel Messi is set to earn a fixed salary of around $50 million to $60 million per year. Apart from that, the 36-year-old will also receive shares of the club's partnerships with Adidas and Apple.