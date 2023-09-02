Inter Miami star estimated to have more wealth than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo thanks to incredibly rich family 

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Leandro Campana reportedly has more wealth than the Argentine and even Cristiano Ronaldo. This is according to Corriere dello Sport.

Campana is an Ecuadorian footballer and fans might know him for being Messi's teammate. The player, however, comes from an incredibly rich family. His grandmother is the main source of their family's wealth.

Isabel Noboa, the footballer's grandmother, is one of the most successful business women in South America. Isabel's grandfather, Isidro Campana, helped her build Guayaquil Stadium. Apart from that, he also worked as the minister of foreign investment and trade. As a result, he generated a massive amount of wealth after retiring as a professional tennis player.

Meanwhile, Leandro Campana's uncle, Alvaro Camapana, is a well known business tycoon in South America. Apart from that, another one is his uncles, Daniel Noboa, could become the president of Ecuador.

Leandro Campana's family boasts a total wealth estimated to be close to €1000 million, a staggering amount to say the least. His net worth dwarfs that of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the wealthiest athletes across the globe.

Rio Ferdinand recently slammed the media for treating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo differently for their transfers

Lionel Messi recently completed a move to MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30. Ronaldo, meanwhile, is currently the captain of Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The Portugal captain, however, has often faced the backlash from fans since his move to the Middle-East. Rio Ferdinand slammed the critics and termed them as hypocrites as the Manchester United legend told JOE's YouTube channel:

“Look at how the media and people dealt with Messi going to America & Cristiano Ronaldo going to Saudi Arabia. When a player goes to America, you greet him, but when a player goes to Saudi, he is attacked. Do you want to tell me that America is a perfect country?"

There has been a surge of players moving to the Saudi Pro League recently. Ronaldo's move gave the league unprecedented exposure. The SPL clubs also offer players astronomical wages, a reason behind players opting to join the teams from the SPL.