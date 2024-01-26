Inter Miami star Luis Suarez makes social media post alongside teammate Lionel Messi ahead of Riyadh Season Cup

New Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez has posted an image with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi ahead of the Riyadh Season Cup.

Suarez joined Messi at the Herons last month, arriving on a free transfer following a productive spell with Brazilian side Gremio. The Uruguayan formed a deadly attacking trio with Messi and Neymar at the Camp Nou, scoring goals for fun during their three seasons together last decade.

Following Neymar's departure to PSG, Messi and Suarez played together for three more years before Suarez left for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020. A year later, club legend Messi, the last remnant of the MSN triumvirate, departed to join Neymar at PSG.

Messi joined Miami last summer on a free transfer, and Suarez followed suit six months later. The duo is now set to appear for the Herons in the upcoming Riyadh Season Cup, a friendly tournament, in the Saudi Arabian capital. Ahead of their trip to the Kingdom, Suarez tweeted a picture on the pitch with Messi, captioning it:

"Futbol (Football)"

The Riyadh Season Cup kicks off on January 29 with a clash between Lionel Messi's Miami and Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal.

Three days later, the Herons take on Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The two Saudi Pro League giants clash with each other on February 8 in the final game of the competition.

What did Luis Suarez say on reuniting with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

Luis Suarez (left) and Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez is undoubtedly happy to reunite with his good friend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The Herons announced the signing of the legendary striker on their website, with co-owner David Beckham saying that the club are 'delighted' to welcome a player of Suarez's pedigree.

“We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our Club. He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former teammates and young players from our Academy."

Suarez, on his part, is excited to embark on his challenge in South Florida, saying (as per the aforementioned club release):

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition."

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have drawn blanks in the first two games of the pre-season against El Salvador (0-0) and FC Dallas (0-1).