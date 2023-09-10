Inter Miami star says players received 'encouraging' messages from Lionel Messi and other teammates ahead of their game against Kansas

Inter Miami midfielder Facundo Farias has said that Lionel Messi and other players on international duty sent messages to their club teammates ahead of their MLS encounter against Sporting Kansas City.

The team won the clash by a score of 3-2, with Farias scoring the third for his team. Messi wasn't a part of the side as he's currently on international duty with Argentina. The 36-year-old, though, sent his club teammates a message, as per Farias. He said (as per Mundo Albiceleste):

"Before the match, we received an encouraging message from Messi and all the players that went to their national teams."

Lionel Messi has been in stellar form since making his debut for Inter Miami. He has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 11 matches so far.

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's team, though, managed to get all three points against Kansas City in their talisman's absence. Leonardo Campana continued his recent scoring streak by netting a brace.

In his reaction to the win, Martino said (quotes from a video of Inter Miami):

"For a group of footballers who work so hard and who are teammates of the best player in the world, when he doesn't play, it's reassuring for them to know they can also win."

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino spoke about Lionel Messi's spectacular free kick against Ecuador

While Inter Miami won the game against Kansas City, Lionel Messi has been racking up the numbers on international duty. The Argentine was once again at his brilliant best against Ecuador.

Messi scored a stunning free-kick in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifer to seal a 1-0 win for La Albiceleste. Speaking about the strike, Martino said (quotes from an Inter Miami video):

"What he did, instead of a Miami or Hollywood movie, it's a Bueons Aires movie, the same old story. Another chapter, or a different movie, it's still exactly the same. With one jersey or another, it's been the same for 18 years."

Argentina are set to take on Bolivia next. Messi's participation in the match, though, is in doubt. The 36-year-old had to be replaced before the full-time whistle in the previous match.