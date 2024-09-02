Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez has come in for praise from teammates as Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate scored twice in the 4-1 MLS win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Suarez has come to the fore in Messi's absence, with the Argentinian being out of action since injuring his ankle in the 1-0 2024 Copa America final win over Colombia in July, missing eight games across competitions.

Coming back to the Chicago game, Suarez scored either side of the break, adding to Tobias Salquist's 25th-minute own goal. Georgios Koutsias pulled one back for Chicago eight minutes from time, but Robert Taylor's 93rd-minute strike restored the Herons' three-goal lead, sealing an emphatic win.

Trending

With his two strikes, the 37-year-old is up to 20 goals and eight assists in 27 games across competitions in his debut season with the Herons, with six of those goals and an assist coming in Messi's absence in the last few weeks.

Herons defender Ian Fray said about the Uruguayan (as per GOAL):

"He's been doing it his whole career. Nothing's changed. It's just amazing to be on the field with these types of guys and have them there. It's just a boost of confidence for everybody."

Miami defender Julian Gressel added:

"He means so much in the stuff he creates for us. And obviously, the stuff he puts away for us is incredible. Tonight, two goals again, last game as well. … There's certainly a different quality when he's on like that, and it makes a big difference when you have game-changers like him."

Suarez's 16 MLS goals places him just one behind the league's top-scoring duo of Cristian Arango (Real Salt Lake) and Christian Benteke (D.C. United).

How Lionel Messi has fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had an injury-plagued first full season with Inter Miami, whom he joined in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer after nearly two decades in European club football.

The 37-year-old has missed a lot of games for his side in 2024 - including eight since the Copa America final - but has posted solid numbers when he has been available.

In 15 games across competitions, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed 14 goals and 11 assists. Twelve goals and nine of those assists have come in 12 outings in MLS, where Tata Martino's side are eight points clear atop the Eastern Conference after 27 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback