Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba and their partners link up with Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara in Miami

Hollywood star Sofia Vergara recently uploaded a picture on her social media account alongside Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba and their partners.

Sofia Vergara is a Colombian-American actress and TV personality, who has been a part of famous shows such as America's Got Talent and Modern Family. Moreover, she has also been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards.

She recently uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram account from her recent outing in Miami. Vergara was in Miami for the promotion of her latest show, Griselda, based on the life of Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco.

In the pictures, she can be seen spending time alongside Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba and their wives.

Sofia Vergara captioned the post:

"Miami," with a red heart emoji.

Lionel Messi is currently in pre-season training camp, where he was seen practicing alongside his former Barcelona teammates Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Alba. On Friday (January 19), the Herons played a goalless draw against the El Salvador national football team at the Cuscatlan Stadium.

Next up, Inter Miami will face FC Dallas on January 22 (Monday) before they travel to Kingdom Arena to face Al-Hilal on January 29 (Monday).

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate gets ruled out for the 2024 season

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate and compatriot, Facundo Farias, has been ruled out of the entire 2024 season due to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

Inter Miami revealed the heartbreaking news through its official website on Friday (January 19). The Major League Soccer side affirmed that Facundo Farias won't be returning to action before the 2025 season. The official statement read:

"Farias suffered an injury to his left Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) on Friday, January 19 against the El Salvador national team at the Estadio Cuscatlan. The Argentinian will undergo a surgery at Baptist Health in the coming weeks and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.”

The Argentine defender suffered the injury during Miami’s first pre-season friendly of 2024 against El Salvador on Friday. Farias fell in an awkward position and suffered the ACL injury. The 21-year-old joined the Herons in July last year from CA Colon.