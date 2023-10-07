"Inter Miami is about to start winning games" - Fans react as Lionel Messi returns to team training ahead of the Herons' game against Cincinnati

Inter Miami's supporters are brimming with optimism as Lionel Messi has been spotted back in training with the team, signaling a potential return for the imminent match against Cincinnati. The development follows Messi's absence from the pitch due to an injury sustained on September 20 during a game against Toronto FC.

The celebrated Argentine forward has been grappling with an old scar tissue issue. This situation cast doubt over his return timeline, generating unease among both the Herons' fan base and their head coach Tata Martino. However, Inter Miami's spirits have been lifted significantly, as Messi recently participated in a training session alongside his colleagues.

This has led the fans of the Florida-based club to eagerly predict when they might witness the return of their marquee player. Many are hoping to see him in action as early as October 7 when the team faces Cincinnati at the DRV PNK Stadium. Fans expressed their excitement on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), with one saying:

"Inter Miami is about to start winning games."

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Lionel Messi's contribution to Inter Miami has been nothing short of phenomenal. His impressive tally of ten goals in the Leagues Cup paved the way for the Herons to clinch the title.

Yet, Messi's absence from the pitch has been clear. Inter Miami's performance has seen a dip, reflected in their recent stats – three losses, two draws, and a solitary win in the six games without their iconic number '10'. Such outcomes have dented the team's aspirations for a spot in the playoffs.

Lionel Messi could see a potential return to Barcelona for farewell match

Spanish media source AS (via ESPN) has indicated that Lionel Messi might be gearing up for a spectacular return to Barcelona. This would be contingent on Inter Miami's inability to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

If this happens, the 36-year-old maestro could be back at Spotify Camp Nou in January for a fitting farewell at the club where he illuminated the pitch for 17 years. Since his abrupt switch to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and subsequent move to Inter Miami, Messi's longing to wear the Barca jersey again has been clear.

Prior to joining the MLS team, Lionel Messi said he was engaged in talks with Barcelona. However, the Catalonian club's financial troubles prevented a reunion at that time.

Currently, Miami's chances to advance to the playoffs appear precarious. They are trailing by five points, with a mere three games remaining in the regular season. A silver lining for the club is that it holds at least one game advantage over the competing teams it aims to surpass.