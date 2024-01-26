Inter Miami valuation breaches $1 billion, becomes third-highest in the MLS following Lionel Messi's arrival - Reports

Inter Miami's valuation has breached the $1 billion mark following Lionel Messi's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, as per Mirror.

It makes the Herons only the fourth MLS side to hit the billion mark, with Atlanta United, Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC being the others. LAFC are reportedly worth $1.15 billion, ahead of second-placed Atlanta ($1.05 billion).

Meanwhile, Messi's side are valued at $1.02 billion and recorded the highest jump in the last 12 months (74%), moving from tenth to third. The Argentina captain has been influential to Miami's success since his arrival in Florida.

He led them to their first piece of silverware in club history by bagging 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup appearances. The 36-year-old attacker also helped his side reach the US Open Cup final, where they lost 2-1 to Houston Dynamo, though.

Despite enjoying Cup success, the Herons failed to make a mark in the MLS, finishing 14th in the 15-team Eastern Conference. They finished five spots and nine points behind Charlotte FC in the final playoff berth.

After adding Luis Suarez in December, together with the experience of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami will look for a better MLS campaign this year.

Sergio Aguero shares his thoughts on Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's reunion at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero reckons it's bad news for other MLS teams that Lionel Messi and the Argentine's ex-Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez are reunited.

Messi and Suarez have played together 258 times, managing 99 joint goal contributions across competitions. They won La Liga four times and the UEFA Champions League once at the Camp Nou.

Aguero told betting website Stake:

"I'm very happy to see Luis and Leo play together again.They make a great partnership, and I don't see a reason not to ask for an encore. It's tough news for the rivals though, even more so with the presence of Busquets and Jordi Alba."

Up next for the Herons is a friendly against Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal on January 29. Following that is a potential meeting between Messi's Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr three days later.

The Portuguese superstar is nursing a muscle injury, as per GOAL, so it's uncertain whether he will feature in the much-awaited tie.