"Interesting" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp surprised by Arsenal decision to loan out 24-year-old star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently expressed his surprise at Arsenal's decision to loan out midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Lokonga, 24, is currently on loan at Premier League side Luton Town. The midfielder joined the Gunners from Anderlecht back in 2021 for a reported £17.2 million fee. However, he has so far made only 39 appearances for the north Londoners.

After spending the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Crystal Palace, he joined Luton Town ahead of the ongoing season. The Belgian midfielder has been impressive for the Hatters this season alongside Ross Barkley in midfield.

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Luton on Wednesday, February 21, Klopp expressed his surprise at the Gunners' decision to loan out Lokonga. He said (via @TikiTakaConnor on X):

“[Albert Sambi] Lokonga when you see him playing and you think, oh - He’s an Arsenal player and they loaned him? Interesting.”

Klopp also praised Lokonga's strength and experience. The 24-year-old put in an impressive performance against Manchester United recently and made a superb block off Bruno Fernandes' shot. He has played 13 times for Luton this season, registering two assists.

Liverpool, meanwhile, lead the Premier League table with 57 points from 25 matches. Luton are 18th with 20 points from 24 games.

Michael Owen tips Arsenal's William Saliba to emulate Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

William Saliba has been one of Arsenal's most important players since last season. The Frenchman joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne back in 2019 for a reported £27 million.

After a loan spell at Olympique de Marseille, Saliba has become a mainstay at the heart of Mikel Arteta's team's defense. Owen has now backed Saliba to emulate the career arc of Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. He said (via HITC):

"You can't pick five different attributes [for a defender] and not have Saliba. I think he has been one of the great finds in recent years in the Premier League. He could, in my opinion, go on and be the next Virgil van Dijk. I think he is that good."

This season, Saliba has made 33 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, helping them keep 13 clean sheets.