Interesting stat that links Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 ex-Real Madrid stars emerges after Union Berlin winner

Jude Bellingham has had an exceptional start to life in Spain, scoring six goals in six appearances for Real Madrid. His most recent strike was a 94th minute winner against Union Berlin in Los Blancos' Champions League opener on Wednesday, September 20.

With the goal against Union Berlin, Bellingham joined a list which includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco, and Marco Asensio. He became only the fourth player this century to score on his La Liga and Champions League debuts for Real Madrid.

On his La Liga debut against Athletic Club, Bellingham displayed his knack for finding the back of the net with a goal in the 36th minute to give Real a 2-0 lead. He followed that up with a brace against Almeria before grabbing the winner in a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo. The 20-year-old Englishman also scored the injury time winner against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu and is certainly endearing himself to the Los Blancos faithful.

Jude Bellingham's rising stature in Europe's most successful club speaks volumes about his potential. He is among the elite few, including Kylian Mbappe, Erling Braut Haaland, and Vinicius Junior, who are being considered as the next lot of football superstars.

Jude Bellingham's explosive start to Real Madrid career matches another Cristiano Ronaldo's debut feat

Jude Bellingham, the English sensation who joined the club this summer in a €103 million move from Dortmund, has already matched another feat achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bellingham became the first Real Madrid player since Ronaldo to score in his first four La Liga games and his inaugural UEFA Champions League appearance. In his debut season with the club, Cristiano Ronaldo embarked on a scoring spree, netting in each of his initial four games against Deportivo de La Coruna, Espanyol, Xerez CD, and Villareal, tallying a total of 5 goals.

Now, Bellingham has etched his name alongside Ronaldo's by replicating this extraordinary feat. With five goals in his first four games, including strikes against Athletic Bilbao, UD Almeria, Celta Vigo, and Getafe, the young Englishman is proving to be a potent force for Real Madrid. He is following in the footsteps of one of the club's and football's all-time greats.