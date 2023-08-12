"Interesting times", "Trophy less season starts now" - Real Madrid fans surprised as Carlo Ancelotti names starting XI for LaLiga season opener

Fans on Twitter have reacted to Real Madrid's starting lineup for their first La Liga game of the season against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Saturday, August 12.

Los Blancos finished second in La Liga last term and are keen on dethroning Barcelona this season. They have a tough game in hand as Bilbao in their home is always a difficult challenge.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti hasn't named either Toni Kroos or Luka Modric in the first XI for the game. Andriy Lunin starts in goal in Thibaut Coiurtois' absence as the Belgian suffered an ACL injury and will undergo surgery as a result.

Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Fran Garcia are the four defenders. Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Fede Valverde are the four midfielders. The young Brazilian duo of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo spearhead the attack.

Fans reacted to Real Madrid's first XI as one of them called the move to leave out both Modric and Kroos an interesting one. He wrote:

"No Kroos and Modric, interesting times."

Another fan commented:

"Trophy less season starts now."

Here are some more reactions from fans on Twitter:

"Starting without a striker."

"Here we gooooo! New season begins and the new age squad gets a chance to show what they are made of. Very comforting to know we have absolute legends available off the bench if needed."

"Kroos and Modric on the bench to start the season. I’m gonna watch this."

"What Rudiger has to do to start the game man. Tired of this manager."

"Rudiger our missing piece."

Real Madrid beat Athletic Club 2-0 in the fixture in La Liga last season.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the vacant number 9 jersey

No Real Madrid player has taken up the No. 9 jersey this season following Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman wore the shirt since the 2010-11 season, his second at the club.

While Joselu Mato has been re-signed on loan, the Spaniard has decided to take up the number 14 kit. Ancelotti was recently asked which player will take up the No. 9 this season and he replied (via Los Blancos' official website):

“I don't think anyone will take number 9 because I'm satisfied with this squad and I'm really excited about it. I've seen some great things in the pre-season and all the players seem very upbeat, very enthusiastic and are working very well. They're very committed. We have the belief and the desire to compete and fight all season long.”

Real Madrid will rely heavily on Joselu as their first choice striker for the 2023-24 season. Apart from the Spain international, Vinicius and Rodrygo are once again expected to play pivotal roles.