"Investment in the club is never for the short term" - Liverpool owner John Henry reaffirms faith to club amid talks of potential takeover

Liverpool owner John Henry has reasserted his commitment to the club amid talks of a potential takeover. The American businessman, who is the head of Fenway Sports Group (FSG), has promised to continue to invest wisely in the club's future despite the possibility of a new owner emerging in the near future.

The need for Liverpool to reinforce their squad cannot be over-emphasized. The Reds have endured a torrid start to the season, struggling to produce consistent results. They're currently ranked outside the top-four zone of the Premier League table and are one leg out of the Champions League following a 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their round-of-16 face-offs.

liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Liverpool have been 'put up for sale' by owners Fenway Sports Group, according to reports.

The Merseysiders are expected to make moves for a number of players in the summer, including Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. But news of the club being put up for sale has cast doubts in the minds of many.

Meanwhile, Liverpool owner John Henry has promised to continue to invest in the future of the club despite the uncertainties surrounding its ownership.

“While we formalized a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club,” the American businessman told Liverpool Echo (via Irish Times).

“Investment in the club is never for the short term. This approach has been successful over the long haul with patience necessary from time to time."

The 78-year-old, however, clarified that the club's investment will be in the long-term instead of going down unsustainable paths. He said:

“We’ve seen many football clubs go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad."

liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool owner John Henry tells me about FSG's long-term commitment to Reds and future plans.

What's next for Liverpool?

The Reds sent a strong statement over the weekend as they engineered a 7-0 massacre of Manchester United at Anfield. Up next, they'll take on Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend before locking horns with Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clashes next midweek.

They'll then face Fulham in the English top flight prior to vital fixtures with Chelsea and Manchester City in the division at the start of August. How they fare in those games will definitely go a long way in deciding their fate for the season.

