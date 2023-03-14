"Involved in everything" – Ben Foster wowed by 'incredible' Arsenal target's performances this season

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, who has been linked with Arsenal of late.

Mitoma, 25, has emerged as a surprise offensive talent in the Premier League in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has turned heads for his electric outings for Roberto De Zerbi's side, scoring eight goals and contributing five assists in 16 starts across all competitions so far.

A right-footed attacker renowned for his pace and dribbling, the 13-cap Japan ace joined Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale for £2.5 million in 2021. Subsequently, he was loaned out to Union Saint-Gilloise, where he impressed with eight goals and four assists in 29 games last term.

Speaking on his YouTube channel The Cycling GK, Foster showered huge praise on Mitoma due to his recent performances. He said:

"He's incredible. He's involved in everything. The recruitment and the way that Brighton do it, they do it properly. That's the reason why they are where they are, because even if the manager does go, gets headhunted, nothing really actually changes."

Mitoma, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Amex Stadium, was linked with a switch to Arsenal in January, as per 90min. However, the Gunners opted to lure Leandro Trossard from the Seagulls instead.

Arsenal secured the Belgian's services in a deal worth up to £27 million to bolster their ranks during their ongoing Premier League title charge.

Should the former Kawasaki Frontale star secure a move to Arsenal in the future, he would provide fine competition to Gabriel Martinelli and Trossard on the left flank. He is also adept at playing as a right winger.

Mitoma is next scheduled to be in action for Brighton in their Premier League home clash against Crystal Palace on Wednesday (March 15).

Fabrizio Romano delivers valuation update on Arsenal-linked Premier League forward

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano shed light on Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma's recent rise in stock. He wrote:

"I think top clubs know that Kaoru Mitoma's priority is now to focus on Brighton and not on any big move yet. For sure, he's already worth more than £35 million but it's not time for negotiations at this stage."

Meanwhile, Mitoma is set to be offered a considerable wage hike and a long-term extension in light of his superb form, according to 90min.

