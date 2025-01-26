Ipswich star stretchered off ground after he collapses following clash with Liverpool ace Cody Gakpo.

Ipswich winger Wes Burns had to be stretchered off the pitch following a clash with Liverpool star Cody Gakpo in their Premier League match. The fixture ended in a 4-1 win for the Reds on January 25, at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring for Liverpool with a left-footed shot from an assist by Ibrahima Konaté in the 11th minute. Wes Burns hit the ground following a challenge with Cody Gakpo. The Welsh star seemed to be in pain while the medical staff rushed in and appeared to be assessing his knee, according to a report by The Daily Star.

Following about minutes of treatment, Burns was stretchered off the pitch, being replaced by Ben Johnson in the 29th minute. Mohamed Salah doubled the lead for Liverpool after being set up by Cody Gakpo with a cross in the 35th minute. The Dutchman netted the third goal for the hosts with a right-footed shot from close range in the 44th minute.

Gakpo scored a brace with a header from close range from an assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross in the 66th minute. Ipswich's sole goal of the match came with Jacob Greaves' header through an assist by Julio Enciso in the 90th minute.

Wes Burns has started in 13 out of the 19 appearances he has made for Ipswich this season while registering one assist. Since he arrived at The Tractor Boys from Fleetwood Town in 2021, the 30-year-old has recorded 28 goals and the same number of assists in 145 appearances across competitions.

Arne Slot on Liverpool's 4-1 win against Ipswich in PL

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot shared his thoughts on his squad's performance against Ipswich in the Premier League. During the post-match press conference, the Dutch manager expressed being content with the Reds' display and said (via the club's official website):

"Yeah, that’s mostly because we scored an early goal. It’s been a few times now that we played a home game that we conceded a goal in the start of the game, but I think today is the way you want to start the game: we were aggressive, dominant."

"For 85 minutes they have hardly been in our half I think. It is a counter-attack threat with the wingers they have and with [Liam] Delap but we managed to control that so, so, so well because of the amount of work we have put in. In the end, we are all a bit disappointed with conceding [from] a corner – the first one this season – but for 85 minutes it was almost a perfect performance, against a team that goes to such a low block. That’s not always easy then, but the way we did it for 85 minutes was really good," added Slot.

Arne Slot's squad maintained a ball possession of 70% against Ipswich while having six shots on target.

