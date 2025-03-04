Iranian embassy issue statement amid reports about Cristiano Ronaldo missing Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal due to fear of 99 lashes over adultery

Spanish publication MARCA made a sensational claim that Cristiano Ronaldo was not part of the Al-Nassr side to face Esteghal in Tehran, Iran, due to the fear of receiving 99 cane lashes over adultery. The Saudi Pro League side played Esteghlal in the first leg of their AFC Champions League round-of-16 on Monday, March 3.

The Iranian embassy in the UK has now clarified the matter. A spokesperson from the embassy told talkSPORT:

"We strongly deny the issuance of any court ruling against any international athlete in Iran. His sincere and humane meeting with Fatima Hamami was also praised and admired by both the people and the country's sports authorities."

Back in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo met Iranian painter Fatima Hamami, who notably painted the footballer's portrait with her feet. He greeted Hamami with a hug and a kiss, which reportedly broke an Iranian law that touching another married woman was adultery (via MARCA).

Al-Nassr struggled in Tehran without Cristiano Ronaldo, finishing the match against Esteghlal with a goalless draw.

When Fatimah Hamami spoke about the Cristiano Ronaldo rumors

Back in 2023, Fatimah Hamami had clarified the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. Reacting to the rumors about adultery, Hamami said (via talkSPORT):

"Unemployed lawyers made accusations against him without my or my family's permission. In Iran he has committed a crime for hugging me, while we have never had any complaints... I am very grateful to Ronaldo for his love and love towards me. I hope the best happens to him in life and football.

"No one told him anything about the laws of Iran and he didn't know it either, but Ronaldo's hug was for his love and brotherhood, and he had no bad intentions. My family and I have no complaints about this issue, we just want to deny these accusations against Cristiano."

Cristiano Ronaldo notably traveled to Iran to face Persepolis back in 2023, with thousands of fans turning up to welcome the legend at the airport. However, the match was played behind closed doors at the Azadi Stadium, where Al-Nassr won 2-0.

