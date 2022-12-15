Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani sentenced to death after taking part in 'armed riots' to support women's rights

Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani has been sentenced to death after taking part in 'armed riots' to support women's rights in the country. The 26-year-old was arrested in the city of Isfahan two days after allegedly taking part in an 'armed riot' on September 16 in which three security agents were killed.

Isfahan‘s judiciary chief Abdullah Jafari accused the player of “rebellion, membership in illegal gangs, collusion to undermine security and therefore assisting in moharabeh”, which is enmity against God, a serious crime in Iran.

The Islamic Republic has been facing violent protests since the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, who arrested her for not wearing the hijab properly.

Even the Iranian national team appeared to take a stand with the protestors in Qatar after they refused to sing the national anthem in their opening game against England.

We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment. FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment. https://t.co/vPuylCS2ph

However, the players were warned that they could face a prison or death sentence on returning home if they didn't sing their anthem or stand with any movement against the Iranian regime.

In their second game against Wales, Team Melli seemed to have caved into the pressure, as the players were seen taking part in the pre-match ritual of singing their national anthem.

Nasr-Azadani's sentencing has drawn criticism from the world union of professional footballers, FIFPro, who said that they're 'shocked and sickened' to hear the news. On Twitter, the union put out a statement saying (via Fox Sports):

“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women‘s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”

Iran's group stage streak continued at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Iran have qualified for the FIFA World Cup six times but have never progressed beyond the first round. Their group stage elimination at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was their third in a row.

In Brazil 2014, Team Melli failed to win a game, losing twice. Four years later, they beat Morocco but dropped points against Spain and Portugal.

Four years later, Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their first game but recovered to beat Wales 2-0. However, a 1-0 loss to arch-rivals USA in their third game ended their progression hopes.

