Ryanair Twitter account mocks Manchester United attacker after missing out on spot in England's FIFA World Cup Squad

Irish airline Ryanair have mocked Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho after he was left out of Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sancho, 22, has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford since moving to the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million.

The English attacker has struggled for form, managing just three goals and one assist in 14 appearances across competitions this season.

It follows a debut campaign for Sancho at Manchester United, where he made 38 appearances, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

The former Dortmund winger was expected to be a future star for the Three Lions during his time at Signal Iduna Park.

Sancho earned praise for his quick feet, movement, and agility, making 137 appearances for BVB, scoring 50 goals, and making 64 assists.

However, the Red Devils forward has not lived up to expectations, and his latest setback comes as Southgate has chosen not to pick him for the FIFA World Cup.

Ryanair compounded Sancho's misery with a tweet that mocked his omission:

"(Jadon Sancho) we'll still fly you somewhere"

The tweet has received major backlash from fans and even former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison.

The DC United player tweeted:

"This ain't cool."

While United's fan account centredevils argued:

"So we’re setting a precedent that it’s ok for major global buisnesses to mock young athletes? Embarrassing tweet."

Mental healthcare group Sporting Wellness responded:

"We are appalled by Ryan Air’s mocking of Jadon Sancho. Deselection for any athlete is no joke. It can contribute to significant mental health issues."

Manchester United manager Ten Hag touched on Maguire and Rashford's FIFA World Cup call-ups

Rashford is heading to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup

Sancho's Manchester United teammates, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford, have been chosen by Southgate for the FIFA World Cup.

United boss Erik ten Hag has discussed why Maguire and Rashford deserve their call-ups to the Three Lions squad.

He began by suggesting that Rashford's attitude it is the key reason he has found form this season, with eight goals and three assists in 18 appearances.

Ten Hag told Sky Sports:

"He's making a lot of progress but it started with highly motivation and his energy because he's happy. That's the first thing I said when I came here... If you're happy the performances will come."

The Dutch coach was then asked if Maguire had earned his full trust after an inconsistent spell for the world's most expensive defender.

Maguire has made nine appearances across competitions but has fallen behind Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the pecking order:

"I keep emphasizing this, that he is capable of it. I have seen it in pre-season in many games before I was the manager, I have seen it training. He's capable of doing it, to match the standards and the way of play we want to do."

