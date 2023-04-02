Is Aaron Wan-Bissaka injured? Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains Englishman's absence for Newcastle clash

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka wasn't part of the team against Newcastle United due to an illness, Erik ten Hag confirmed. Portuguese player Diogo Dalot has started in the right-side full-back position against the Magpies.

The clash at St James' Park is at a goalless stalemate at the time of writing this article. Speaking ahead of the game, Ten Hag addressed Bisaka's absence, telling the media:

"Yesterday, in the night he didn’t feel very good. Overnight it got worse so therefore we made the decision that he stays out. So it’s illness."

Wan-Bissaka has made 22 appearances for the Red Devils this season. While Dalot has been the first choice right back for the most part, Bissaka's recent impressive form has seen fans call for the Englishman to get more game time under his belt.

Manchester United, meanwhile, entered the clash against the Magpies as third placed Premier League team with 50 points from 28 games.

Erik ten Hag made Manchester United's Champions League aspirations clear

Manchester United are a club that need to play in the UEFA Champions League on a regular basis. Fans certainly expect that and manager Erik ten Hag feels the same way as well, judging by his recent comments.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Newcastle United in the Premier League, Ten Hag said (via the Red Devils' official website):

"We are more interesting when we are in the Champions League, but when we are not, we are still attractive for players. I have noticed that last year when we were not in the Champions League but I want to make my point clear, we have to be in the Champions League. So we have two parts, one is via the Premier League and be in the top four, or by the winning of the Europa League, so that is the two parts.''

Given United are currently third in the league, they are well poised to register a top four finish. However, Ten Hag's team's performances will have to be up to par for the remainder of the campaign to secure a Champions League qualification spot for the next season.

