“Is he actively trying not to win games?” - Manchester United fans furious with Amorim for decision to not include defender in XI vs Brentford

Manchester United fans have expressed their displeasure with coach Ruben Amorim for leaving teenage defender Leny Yoro out of the starting XI to face Brentford. The French youngster has been named on the bench for a second successive game as the Red Devils are set to take on the Bees. Amorim's Red Devils are aiming to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time since his appointment when they visit the GTech Stadium. They defeated Chelsea at Old Trafford seven days ago, and the Portuguese tactician has made three alterations to the team sheet from that game. Manchester United retain the same three-man backline from the Chelsea game, with Harry Maguire starting alongside Matthijs De Ligt and Luke Shaw. The decision to leave out impressive teenager Yoro has proven to be an unpopular one among the club's fans, and a number of them have taken to X to ask questions.A fan pointed out that it was a bad selection, naming three changes that ought to have been made. MC @UtdMicahLINK@ManUtd The three big calls. Lammens - Bayindir — I wanted Lammens Ugarte - Mainoo — I wanted Mainoo Shaw - Yoro — I wanted Yoro 🤦‍♂️ Let’s just hope we win despite the bad selection.Another fan questioned the logic of dropping Yoro, who has been an impressive performer under Amorim.Ghana Yesu @GhanaYesu_LINK@ManUtd Yoro has been our best Defender bar De Ligt but Amorim has started dropping him. Is there something going on that we don’t know?A fan stated that Yoro should be starting, as should Kobbie Mainoo.Adam @AdamJoseph____LINK@ManUtd Yoro, Mainoo - they should be starting, man.Another fan appeared to insinuate that Yoro has now been confirmed as a second-string player. Tosin Adebayor @Adebay0r__LINK@ManUtd Yoro is a second team squad now ???? No wamA fan called the decision to bench the youngster 'strange'.UnitedFocus @The_UnitedFocusLINK@ManUtd No Yoro again is strange.A fan questioned why Yoro has been benched despite performing well. ThePerfectOdds @iamgloverLINK@ManUtd I wonder why Yoro has been benched these past 2 games🤔 he has been one of our best CBs when playingAnother fan accused Amorim of self-sabotage, pointing out that Mainoo, Yoro, and Senne Lammens should be starting.Ben Mitchell @BenMitc86684315LINK@ManUtd lemmens, yoro, kobbie should all be starting, is he actively trying not to win gamesRuben Amorim has included forward Matheus Cunha in the XI for the game, with Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot also starting for the Red Devils. The trio of Casemiro (suspension), Noussair Mazraoui (injury), and Amad Diallo have been dropped from the XI. Manchester United welcome Portugal international following injury spell Manchester United have received a timely boost for their Premier League meeting with Brentford with the return to action of Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese defender returned to training earlier this week and had been named in the XI for the game. Dalot picked up a muscular problem earlier this month and pulled out of the Portugal squad for their internationals in September. He has yet to feature for Manchester United since then, missing games against Manchester City and Chelsea.The return to action of Diogo Dalot is timely for Ruben Amorim as Noussair Mazraoui suffered an injury earlier this week. The Morocco international will be out of action until after this month's international break, as a result of his injury.