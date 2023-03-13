Is Alejandro Garnacho injured? Erik ten Hag provides crucial update on Manchester United attacker after Southampton clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has stated that Alejandro Garnacho took a knock during their Premier League match against Southampton. He also said, however, that it didn't look like a serious injury.

Garnacho came off the bench to replace Jadon Sancho in the 73rd minute against the Saints at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 12. The Argentine, however, was substituted just 17 minutes later and replaced by Fred.

After the match, Ten Hag was asked about the substitution and he responded (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"He was limping a little bit after a bad tackle.

"So in the end I thought they bring on another striker, a tall one, I don't want to go for a risk, we were already down to 10, to go to maybe 90%, that's why I took him off but I think it's not too bad."

Garnacho had just eight touches of the ball during his time on the pitch, completing his only attempted pass. The youngster made one clearance, but failed to take any shots or complete a dribble, while also losing both his ground duels.

Manchester United play out stalemate with Southampton after Casemiro's dismissal

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils had to play nearly two-thirds of the match with 10 men after Casemiro was sent off for catching Carlos Alcaraz with a raised boot on a follow-through.

Given their man advantage, the Saints understandably created more chances, recording 17 shots. However, only four of those were on target, with two other attempts hitting the woodwork as United dug in to get a clean sheet.

Erik ten Hag's men, meanwhile, attempted 10 shots, four of which were on target. They created two big chances to zero by Southampton, and also hit the post once.

The result meant the Red Devils have now gone two Premier League games without a victory, having lost their previous match 7-0 against Liverpool. They remain third in the table, but are just two points clear of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one game more.

Manchester United will be back in action on Thursday (March 16) when they take on Real Betis in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 tie. The Red Devils lead 4-1 after the first leg at Old Trafford.

