“Is he the answer for Arsenal?? I’ve always bet on it” – Bollywood star Ranveer Singh reacts to stunning first half display from Gabriel Jesus against Leicester

Renowned Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has lauded Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus following his excellent first half performance against Leicester City. The Gunners led the Foxes 2-0 at half time, with the Brazilian forward netting both goals.

Jesus opened the scoring with a delicate chip over Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward. His second goal showcased his poacher instincts.

The former Manchester City forward stood at the back post during an Arsenal corner. The ball was flicked towards Jesus by a Leicester player, and the Brazilian headed home. These were Jesus' first league goals for the Gunners since his £45 million move from City this summer.

Ranveer Singh was delighted with Jesus' performance. The Bollywood actor believes the Brazilian could lead the Gunners to new heights this season.

Singh tweeted after Jesus' brace against Leicester:

"He’s a proper number 9 innit?! Gabriel Jesus is he the answer for @Arsenal?? I’ve always bet on it . But only time will tell ! @PLforIndia @PLforIndia #ARSLEI gunners all over the foxes at this point."

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular Arsenal fans in India. The famous actor has made an appearance on the Gunners' fan channel on YouTube called AFTV. He's also an ambassador for the Premier League in India.

Gabriel Jesus has slotted in seamlessly at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has made an excellent start to his Gunners career, continuing his good form from pre-season.

Jesus scored seven goals for Mikel Arteta's men in five pre-season friendlies. The forward netted a brace against FC Nurnberg in the Gunners' 5-3 win.

However, Jesus' best Gunners performance came against Sevilla in the club's final pre-season game at the Emirates Stadium. He scored a hat-trick in the Gunners' 6-0 win.

Football Daily @footballdaily Arsenal lead Leicester City 2-0 thanks to a Gabriel Jesus brace. Arsenal lead Leicester City 2-0 thanks to a Gabriel Jesus brace. 🔥 https://t.co/pVsJZlemXX

Arteta's men have made a positive start to their new season. They opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over London-rivals Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Gunners are seeking to return to the UEFA Champions League this season after narrowly missing out last time.

