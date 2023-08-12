“Is Arteta on crack?” “What the mid” - Arsenal fans fume as key player starts in unfamiliar position against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal fans are slamming Mikel Arteta on Twitter after he dropped Gabriel Magalhaes and started Thomas Partey as a right-back in their starting XI against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners kick off their Premier League campaign today (August 12) against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. They will be looking to get off to a winning start after Manchester City beat Burnley 3-0 last night (August 11).

Mikel Arteta and Co. came agonizingly close to winning their first title in 19 years last season. They finished second with 84 points, just five behind the Cityzens.

Arsenal are unbeaten against Nottingham Forest in their last nine home league games, having won five and drawn four. They will be aiming to continue their stellar home form against their opponents.

Arteta has made one change from the starting XI that recently won the Community Shield final against Manchester City, bringing on Eddie Nketiah for Gabriel Magalhaes.

Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal. Thomas Partey, Ben White, William Saliba, and Jurrien Timber appear to be starting in defense.

Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz take up the three midfield positions. The trio of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Martinelli round off the starting XI.

Arsenal fans have bemoaned Arteta's decision to drop Gabriel and start Partey at right-back. Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

Magalhaes was arguably the Gunners' most important center-back last season, making 48 appearances across all competitions, keeping 18 clean sheets. It will be interesting to see how Partey performs in his new position.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking for improved performance against Nottingham Forest after 1-0 defeat last season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hoping for a much-improved performance from his side today as they take on Nottingham Forest to kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign today.

Forest defeated the Gunners 1-0 on May 20 at the City Ground to crown Manchester City as champions. Despite the away side dominating possession, Taiwo Awoniyi's 19th-minute goal sealed an upset victory for Steve Cooper's men.

In the pre-match press conference, Arteta said (via Arsenal's official website):

“They [beat us last season] in a really clever way and they deserved on the day to get the points. Tomorrow we’re going to have to play better to deserve more."

He added:

“Steve’s teams are always extremely well organised and what they’ve done last season, especially the way they started and how they’ve adapted to the league and their qualities, is remarkable, so I think they’ve done well.”

Nottingham Forest survived relegation last season, finishing 16th with 38 points.