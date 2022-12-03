Is Christian Pulisic playing against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup today?

Christian Pulisic is expected to feature when the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) take on the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday (December 3).

The United States picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Iran to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

The Chelsea attacker scored the only goal of the game against Iran to secure all three points for the USMNT. He, however, picked up a pelvic injury whilst scoring the goal which saw him limp off the pitch.

Despite suffering an injury so close to the Round of 16 game, he is determined to be fit and ready for the Round of 16 tie against the Dutch. The American talisman was quoted as saying the following in a press conference ahead of the game (via Chelsea's official website):

"It was very painful. That [pelvic] bone is there for a reason, to protect you, but I hit it well! It was sore but it’s getting better. I’m just kind of seeing how I’m feeling, taking it day by day."

He added:

"Right now I’m doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field on Saturday."

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter also remains optimistic regarding the availability of Pulisic. Berhalter stated the following in his press conference (via the MLS website):

“Regarding Christian, we're going to see him on the training field today. What I think is it looks pretty good. But we'll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that.”

Should he start, the former Borussia Dortmund man could be partnered alongside Timothy Weah. His usual strike partner Josh Sargent is also suffering from an injury at the moment. Haji Wright and Brenden Aaronson could replace him in the starting XI.

How has Christian Pulisic performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The USMNT have scored just two goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, with Pulisic netting one of them. Weah is the other goalscorer who netted against Wales in a 1-1 draw during their opening game of the tournament.

The Chelsea winger, however, has been one of the USA's best players on the pitch and has been highly influential in attack.

ESPN @espn



(via @Adimitri24) Christian Pulisic from the hospital after suffering an abdominal injury against Iran 🦅(via @AreaSportsNet Christian Pulisic from the hospital after suffering an abdominal injury against Iran 🦅🇺🇸(via @AreaSportsNet, @Adimitri24) https://t.co/zUM0Ewhbxw

This is Pulisic's first-ever FIFA World Cup. The USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 edition of the tournament.

The winger's availability could be the difference between the United States' chances of reaching their first FIFA World Cup quarterfinals since 2002.

