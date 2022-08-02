"Is it coming off or what?" – Chloe Kelly opens up on initial hesitation before 'crazy' celebration at Euro 2022 final

England forward Chloe Kelly has revealed that she hesitated before her iconic celebration after scoring the extra-time winner in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany on July 31.

The Lionesses secured their first major honor with an emphatic 2-1 win victory at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. Kelly, who was introduced in the 63rd minute of the Euro 2022 final, poked home the winner in the 110th minute after goals from Ella Toone and Lina Magull.

In celebration, the 24-year-old forward whipped her shirt off but she initially hesitated before swinging her jersey high into the air. Speaking to Good Morning Britain (via The Mirror), Kelly recollected:

"I was looking at the ref and thinking: 'What's she calling here? Is she calling a free kick? Is it a goal?' And I think with everything to do with VAR and things like that, you're thinking: 'I don't want to celebrate too much, I want to make sure.' I was still holding my shirt then thinking: 'Is it coming off or what?'"

She added:

"I didn't want to take it off and then they canceled out the goal. But [once it was confirmed] then I was ready to take it off and go crazy. Just that moment, everything is a blur and you celebrate for what the moment is and not: 'Am I allowed to take my shirt off?' I'm taking my shirt off and going crazy because a male footballer would be doing exactly the same. As women, why can't we? [It's] the best yellow card I've ever received!"

Kelly's Euro 2022 final celebration was a throwback to former United States player Brandi Chastain. The American did the same thing when she scored the decisive penalty in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Kelly, who has two goals in 16 international appearances for England, plies her trade for Manchester City at the club level. She has scored 15 goals in 31 WSL appearances for her club.

England relish perfect Euro 2022 campaign

England, who were among the favorites to lift the Euro 2022 title, opened their tournament with a 1-0 victory against Austria. After demolishing Norway 8-0 in their second fixture, Leah Williamson's side capped off their group stages with a 5-0 win over Northern Ireland.

The Lionesses locked horns with Spain in the quarter-finals and bounced back from a goal down to beat their opponents 2-1 in extra-time. The Sarina Wiegman-coached side marched past Sweden in the final four, defeating them 4-0 at Bramall Lane.

Ultimately, in the summit clash, England made history after triumphing over Germany at the end of a thrilling 120 minutes. Beth Mead was named the 'Player of the Tournament' for registering five assists and six goals, which also secured her the Golden Boot.

