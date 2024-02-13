Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Fayha tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Fayha in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday, February 14. This is the only all-Saudi clash in the tournament's knockout stage.

Al-Nassr return to competitive football for the first time in 2024 following the winter break in Saudi Arabia. The Knights of Najd did play two friendly games, against Inter Miami and Al-Hilal in the past few weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the game against Inter Miami due to an injury but did play the full 90 minutes against Al-Hilal a week ago. His side, however, suffered a 2-0 defeat on that occasion.

Ronaldo seems to be fit and ready to spearhead Al-Nassr's attack in the second half of the 2023-24 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is therefore expected to lead the line against Al-Fayha on Wednesday.

As has been the case on numerous occasions this season, Ronaldo could once again be partnered alongside Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca in attack. The latter is currently the joint-highest goalscorer in the AFC Champions League this season, having netted six goals in total.

Al-Nassr topped their group which allowed them to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. The Riyadh-based side remained unbeaten and picked up 14 out of a possible 18 points to secure their safe passage into the Round of 16.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have already faced Al-Fayha once in the Saudi Pro League this season away from home. They secured a 3-1 win on that occasion with Ronaldo providing one assist in the game.

Anderson Talisca scored a brace in that game back in October with Otavio netting the third.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo done in the AFC Champions League for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't played in all six group matches in the AFC Champions League this season with manager Luis Castro deciding to rest this star attacker twice.

Ronaldo has contributed three goals and an assist from four games in the continental tournament. He went goalless in the first game against Persepolis FC in the first game but then had two good games.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored once in a 3-1 win over Tajik side Istiklol. Following that he had his best outing in the Champions League, against Qatari side Al-Duhail.

Al-Nassr picked up a narrow 4-3 victory with Ronaldo netting a brace and providing an assist. The former Manchester United superstar, however, went goalless for a second time against Persepolis following his exploits against Al-Duhail.

At the time of writing, Cristiano Ronaldo has contributed 24 goals and 11 assists from 25 matches across all competitions this season. However, 20 of those goals have been scored in the Saudi Pro League.