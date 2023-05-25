Is Cristiano Ronaldo attending WWE Night of Champions 2023? Exploring the truth behind viral reports

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be attending the WWE Night of Champions that will take place in Riyadh. While there have been widespread reports about the Portuguese superstar attending the event on May 27, Al-Nassr have a game on the same day. Hence, the 38-year-old won't be present at the event.

Various social media outlets and news outlets have reported that the 38-year-old will be attending the event in Riyadh. However, Al-Nassr will play Ettifaq on the same day in Dammam on May 27. Hence, it looks unlikely that he will be able to attend the event in Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to lead Al-Nassr's attack against Ettifaq on May 27. The Portuguese scored the winner when Dinko Jelicic's team defeated Al-Shabab in their most recent match at Al-Awwal Park. They managed to register a come-from-behind 3-2 win.

Al-Nassr's Abdulrahman Ghareeb spoke about his experience of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Ronaldo were on the scoresheet when Al-Nassr managed a 3-2 win against Al-Shabab. Ghareeb scored the equalizer while Ronaldo netted the winner.

Ghareeb spoke to the media after the game and claim that it is an honor for him to be associated with the legendary Portuguese. Ghareeb said after the game:

"It's a great honor for me to have my name associated with Cristiano Ronaldo. Playing with him is very difficult. You have to expect his every move, everything he can do."

Ghareeb has been one of Al-Nassr's best players this season. Alongside Ronaldo, he has managed to be an important part of the attack. Playing with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also given an extra exposure.

The Saudi Pro League, overall, has benefited from Ronaldo's presence. Apart from its popularity, the level of the league has also risen.

