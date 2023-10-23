Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Duhail in AFC Champions League?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League match with Qatari outfit Al-Duhail on Tuesday (October 24).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been excellent at the start of the season, bagging 12 goals and six assists in 12 games across competitions. He's netted one goal in two AFC Champions League matches.

Al-Nassr sit at the top of Group E with two wins from two games and Ronaldo will want to continue his rich vein of form. The Saudi Pro League's current top scorer comes off yet another inspired performance in Al-Alami's 2-1 comeback win against Damac on Saturday (October 21). He rolled back the years with an incredible free-kick to win the game for Luis Castro's men.

The Portugal captain will come up against former Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho at KSU Stadium. The Brazilian attacker joined Al-Duhail from Aston Villa on loan in the summer. He plays under former Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier for the Qatar Stars League side.

Ronaldo Nazario wanted Philippe Coutinho to join Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

The duo did battle in Camp Nou this past decade.

Real Madrid and Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario expressed his desire to see Coutinho join Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2016. He said in an interview on Onda Cero’s “El Transistor” radio show:

"I would like to see Coutinho at Real Madrid, the Liverpool player."

Coutinho was at Liverpool at the time, impressing with 54 goals and 45 assists in 201 games at Anfield. However, the Brazilian didn't join Madrid but rather their El Clasico rivals Barcelona two years later for €135 million.

The veteran attacker struggled to impress at Camp Nou, managing 25 goals and 14 assists in 106 games. He has since played for the likes of Bayern Munich, Villa, and now Al-Duhail.

However, Coutinho could have forged a formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu. The Portuguese icon was a legend of Los Blancos, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists in 438 games. The duo will now square off in the AFC Champions League when Al-Nassr host Galtier's side.