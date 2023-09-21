Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Ahli tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo should start and lead the attack when Al-Nassr host Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (September 22). The Knights of Najd return to league action following a 2-0 win over Persepolis in the AFC Champions League in midweek.

Ronaldo nearly played the full game against Persepolis. The Portugal captain was substituted off in injury time once the win was guaranteed. Ronaldo, though, failed to make a goalscoring contribution.

He will hope for a better outing against Al-Ahli on Friday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be partnered alongside Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca in attack.

Following consecutive defeats to start the new season, Al-Nassr have found form in the league and are riding a four-game winning streak. They secured a 3-1 win over Al-Raed in their previous league outing, with Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet.

Luis Castro's side are sixth in the standings with 12 points from six games.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, are one place above their opponents, in fifth place. They have picked up 15 points from their first six outings. They picked up a 3-2 win over Al-Taawoun last time around.

Its' worth mentioning that Ronaldo will be facing Al-Ahli for the first time. They're a newly promoted side, having won the First Division League last season.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an incredible start to the 2023-24 season, his first full season in Saudi Arabia.

He has scored in four out of five Saudi Pro League games, contributing seven goals and four assists. That includes a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Al-Fateh last month. Cristiano Ronaldo also scored a brace against Al-Shabab in a 4-0 victory.

He's the league's leading goalscorer, one goal ahead of his Al-Nassr teammate Sadio Mane and Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dawsari.

Al-Nassr are the league's second-highest goal scorers with 18 goals in six games. Leaders Al-Hilal have scored 21 times.