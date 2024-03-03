Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Ain tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to face Emirati side Al-Ain in the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarterfinals on Monday, March 4. The Knights of Najd are one of the favorites to win the whole tournament for the first time in their history.

Ronaldo is set to return to action following his one-match suspension. He was suspended for making inappropriate gestures to the crowd during Al-Nassr's game against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League. He, therefore, missed his side's league game against Al-Hazem on Thursday which ended 4-4.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, has served his suspension and is all set to play a part in the AFC Champions League game against Al-Ain. The Portugal attacker could be partnered alongside the likes of Sadio Mane or Anderson Talisca.

Al-Nassr had a relatively safe passage to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Luis Castro's side picked up a 3-0 aggregate win over fellow Saudi outfit Al-Fayha to book their place in the last eight.

Al-Ain, on the other hand, secured a narrow 2-1 aggregate win over Uzbek side FC Nasaf to qualify for the quarterfinals. They drew 0-0 in the first leg before picking a crucial win in the second leg.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed for Al-Nassr in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League?

Cristiano Ronaldo's outstanding form this season is one of the primary reasons why Al-Nassr have a chance of winning the AFC Champions League.

As things stand, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 28 goals and provided 11 assists from 29 matches this season across all competitions. This includes a tally of five goals and one assist from six matches in the Champions League.

Ronaldo played a vital role in securing his side's safe passage through to the quarterfinals. The former Manchester United superstar scored the solitary goal in a 1-0 away win against Al-Fayha in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo then scored again in the second leg as the Riyadh-based side secured a 2-0 win to secure the tie. His Portugal compatriot Otavio was the other goalscorer on that occasion.

It is worth mentioning that should Al-Nassr beat Al-Ain in the quarterfinals, they will once again face yet another Saudi Pro League side in the knockout rounds. They will take on either Al-Ittihad or current league leaders Al-Hilal in the semi-finals.

