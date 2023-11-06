Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Duhail tonight? 

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature when Al-Nassr travel to face Qatari side Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (November 6). The Knights of Najd will come into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo was one of the goalscorers in the game against Al-Khaleej as he continues to score goals at will in his first full season in Saudi Arabia. New signing Aymeric Laporte was the other goalscorer on that occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing week-in-week-out for Al-Nassr since the start of the 2023-24 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made 16 appearances across all competitions already, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists.

According to Saudi Gazette, manager Luis Castro has decided to rest Ronaldo for their trip to Qatar in the AFC Champions League. Fatigue and workload management has been cited as the reason for the same.

According to the aforementioned source, Aymeric Laporte is also another absentee from the squad, along with Cristiano Ronaldo. This means that both goalscorers from their previous game will not feature on Tuesday evening.

Luis Castro, however, has plenty of attacking talents to choose from to replace Ronaldo in the starting XI. The likes of Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca are capable of covering for the absent Portuguese forward.

Al-Nassr have made an excellent start to their AFC Champions League campaign. The Riyadh-based side have won all three of their group stage games so far and sit at the top of Group E with nine points.

Al-Duhail, on the other hand, have picked up just one point from their opening three group matches and are third in the standings.

How did Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Al-Duhail last time around?

It is worth mentioning that Al-Nassr and Al-Duhail faced off against one another just a couple of weeks ago. The two sides met in the AFC Champions League on October 24 at Al-Awwal Park.

It was an exciting game with the Saudi Arabian giants securing a narrow 4-3 victory over their opponents.

Luis Castro's outfit raced to a 3-0 lead with Talisca, Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring for the hosts. Al-Duhail, however, pulled it back to 3-2 before Ronaldo scored his second of the game in the 81st minute to make it 4-2.

Michael Olunga pulled a goal back for the visitors with five minutes remaining on the clock, but Al-Nassr held on to secure all three points.