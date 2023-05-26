Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (May 27). Dinko Jelicic's side will want to secure all three points to put pressure on league leaders Al-Ittihad in the title race with two games remaining.

Ronaldo played a vital role as Al-Nassr kept the title race alive by securing a 3-2 comeback win over Al-Shabab last time around. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the winning goal from outside the box to help his side claim all three points.

Ronaldo has been in excellent form for the Riyadh-based outfit and should therefore keep his place in the starting XI for their game against Al-Ettifaq. The former Manchester United forward could once again be partnered alongside Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb. The trio have now played multiple games together in attack and are starting to develop a great partnership.

The Saudi Pro League title race seems to be going down to the wire. Al-Ittihad are currently three points clear of Al-Nassr, with two games remaining in the season. The two sides also have the same goal difference. As things stand, the Riyadh outfit have picked up 63 points from 33 games.

Al-Ettifaq, on the other hand, are currently languishing in the 10th place on the table. They have amassed 33 points from their 28 games this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Al-Nassr debut against Al-Ettifaq earlier this season

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United was terminated. The Portugal superstar, however, did not straightaway make his debut as he was serving a two-match suspension received from the FA.

Ronaldo made his debut for his new side against Al-Ettifaq back in January. The game ended in a 1-0 victory for his side which was back then managed by Rudi Garcia. The superstar forward, however, did not make any goal-scoring contributions on his debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, did not have to wait long to score his first goal for his new side. He netted his first strike in the very next league game, against Al-Fateh. The game ended 2-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a decent start to life as an Al-Nassr player. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has contributed 14 goals and two assists from 18 matches across all competitions. All 14 of his goals, however, have come in the Saudi Pro League.

Poll : 0 votes