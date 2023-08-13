Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss out and not feature when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Ettifaq in their Saudi Pro League opener on Monday (August 14). The Riyadh-based side will come into the game after winning the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday (August 12).

Ronaldo played a major role in guiding his side to their first trophy of the 2023-24 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted a brace, including an extra time winner in the 98th minute to secure a 2-1 victory over fellow Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

The superstar forward, however, was carried off the field in a cart with five minutes of extra time remaining.

This was the first time in Al-Nassr history that they have won the Arab Club Champions Cup. This was also Cristiano Ronaldo's first trophy since moving to Saudi Arabia back in December 2022.

Club manager Luis Castro did not provide much information on the extent of Ronaldo's injury. The former Porto manager was quoted as saying (via CR7 Timeline on Twitter):

"Cristiano Ronaldo will be back as soon as possible from his injury."

It is worth mentioning that Al-Alami will face an Al-Ettifaq side managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. They even signed Reds' former captain Jordan Henderson in the ongoing summer transfer window for a fee of around £13 million.

Al-Nassr are aiming to go one better in the Saudi Pro League this season. They finished runners-up in the league behind Al-Ittihad last season. Al-Ettifaq, on the other hand, finished seventh in the 2022-23 standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a major miss for Al-Nassr based on his current form

Cristiano Ronaldo is starting his first full season in Saudi Arabia. The former Manchester United star has been amongst the goals and will be a big miss for Al-Nassr if he does not feature against Al-Ettifaq on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the main reasons why Al-Nassr managed to win the Arab Club Champions Cup. The 38-year-old forward scored six goals from six outings in the tournament. He also won the Golden Boot for his goalscoring exploits.

Luis Castro, however, does have a few options to replace Ronaldo in the starting XI. The Portuguese tactician could go with Anderson Talisca as the leading attacker or could even play Sadio Mane up front.

Talisca was the club's leading goalscorer last season with 21 goals. Mane, on the other hand, has played up front for Liverpool when the Reds signed Luis Diaz back in 2022.