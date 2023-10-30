Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr play host to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in the Round of 16 of the King's Cup on Tuesday (October 31). The Knights of Najd will come into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Al-Fayha in the league.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes in the game against Al-Fayha on Saturday (October 28). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not manage to get on the score sheet, but did provide an assist in the game. Anderson Talisca netted a brace on that occasion, with Otavio chipping in with the third.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in excellent form during the early stages of the 2023-24 season and should keep his place in the starting XI for the game against Al-Ettifaq. The Portugal skipper has been partnered well by the likes of Talisca and Sadio Mane with Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Ayman Yahya also providing great depth in attack.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo was rested for Al-Nassr's opening game of the King's Cup against Ohod Club last month. Luis Castro's side, however, still managed to secure a 5-1 victory with Mane, Yahya, Talisca, Seko Fofana and Sami Al-Najei scoring the goals.

There is a small possibility that manager Castro decides to rest Cristiano Ronaldo yet again with the games coming thick and fast in the season. However, Al-Ettifaq are a great side and are currently seventh in the Saudi Pro League, having amassed 20 points from 11 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to guide Al-Nassr to their first King's Cup title since 1990. Last season they made it through to the semifinals, only to suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Wehda.

Al-Nassr have played against Al-Ettifaq in the league this season without Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr played against Al-Ettifaq in their opening game of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season. They suffered a 2-1 defeat on that occasion despite Sadio Mane opening the scoring for them after just four minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not take part in that game against Al-Ettifaq back in August. The former Manchester United superstar had picked up an injury in the Arab Club Champions Cup final leading up to the first game of the league campaign. This saw him miss the opening game of the Saudi Pro League.

Since then, Ronaldo has not missed a single league game this season for Al-Nassr. He has gone on to contribute 11 goals and six assists as the Riyadh-based side find themselves second in the standings.