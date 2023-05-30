Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Fateh tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start when Al-Nassr take on Al-Fateh in their final game of the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League season on Wednesday (May 31). Interim manager Dinko Jelicic's side will want to end the season on a high after their 1-1 draw against Al-Ettifaq last time around.

The draw against Al-Ettifaq on Saturday (May 27) meant that Al-Nassr have failed to win the league title this season. Cristiano Ronaldo, therefore, will end his first season in Saudi Arabia without winning any trophy.

Ronaldo, however, has been the club's main attacking threat ever since he joined them on a free transfer back in December. The five-time Ballon d'Or should therefore keep his place in the starting XI for their game against Al-Fateh. The former Real Madrid star could be partnered alongside Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb in attack for one last time this season.

Al-Nassr last won the Saudi Pro League title back in 2019. The Riyadh-based outfit will finish runners-up to Al-Ittihad this season. With one game remaining, they are second in the standings, having picked up 64 points from 29 matches and are eight points clear of third-placed Al-Hilal.

Al-Fateh, on the other hand, are currently sixth in the league standings. They have amassed 43 points from their 29 this season.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Al-Nassr against Al-Fateh earlier this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first league goal for Al-Nassr when they faced Al-Fateh earlier this season. The side, then managed by Rudi Garcia, secured a 2-2 draw on that occasion. The game was 2-1 in Al-Fateh's favor before Ronaldo netted a 90+3 minute penalty to secure a point for his side.

The game against Al-Fateh was only Ronaldo's second league appearance since moving to Saudi Arabia. He made his debut against Al-Ettifaq on January 22 after missing two games due to a suspension he received from the FA whilst he was playing in England.

The goal against Al-Fateh was the boost Cristiano Ronaldo needed to kickstart his career with Al-Nassr. In his very next league game, the Portugal superstar scored all four goals in a 4-0 victory over Al-Wehda.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a decent start to his time in Saudi Arabia. The former Manchester United forward has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 games across all competitions. The 2023-24 season will be Ronaldo's first full season in the Saudi Pro League.

