Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Fateh tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (August 25). The Knights of Najd will come into the game after qualifying for the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

Luis Castro's side picked up a 4-2 win over Emirati side Shabab Al-Ahli in the playoffs. Ronaldo did not score but provided an assist for new signing Marcelo Brozovic.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to full fitness after missing the opening game of the Saudi Pro League. The superstar forward has started the last two games and should keep his place in the starting XI at Al-Fateh. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner should play as the central forward aided by two wingers on either side.

Ronaldo could be partnered alongside Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca on the wings. The latter scored twice against Shabab Al-Ahli despite having doubts over his future earlier this week.

It's worth mentioning that Al-Nassr have not made the best of starts to their new Saudi Pro League season. The Riyadh-based side have picked up consecutive defeats to start the new campaign and are one of three sides in the league without a point.

Al-Fateh, meanwhile, have picked up four points from their opening two games and are sixth in the standings.

How did Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Al-Fateh last season?

Cristiano Ronaldo spent the second half of the 2022-23 season at Al-Nassr following his free transfer in December. The former Manchester United star starred against Al-Fateh last season.

Ronaldo was part of the team that secured a 2-2 draw at Al-Fateh in February 2023. The Portugal captain netted an injury time penalty to secure Al-Nassr a crucial point in the title race. It was Ronaldo's first league goal for his new side.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature for Al-Nassr against Al-Fateh in the final game of the season due to a minor injury. His side did pick up a 3-0 win despite his absence. Anderson Talisca netted a brace, while Mohammed Maran scored the other.