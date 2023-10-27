Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Fayha tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (October 28) at the Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium. The Knights of Najd will want to build on their strong form, both in the league and in the AFC Champions League.

Al-Nassr come into this game on the back of an entertaining 4-3 victory Al-Duhail in the Champions League. Ronaldo netted a brace on that occasion with Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca also getting on that scoresheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo's form keeps on getting better as the season progresses. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's great form should see him start against Al-Fayha on Saturday.

He could once again see himself partnered by Otavio, Sadio Mane, and Anderson Talisca in attack. Manager Luis Castro also has the likes of Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Ayman Yahya at his disposal should he require their services.

Al-Nassr are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run in the Saudi Pro League which has seen them propel up to third in the standings. They have picked up 22 points from 10 games and are four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Fayha, on the other hand, are eighth in the table and have picked up 14 points from their opening 10 matches of the 2023-24 season. They are themselves on a four-match unbeaten run and won their previous game 2-1 against Al-Okhdood.

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a great first full season in Saudi Arabia. The former Manchester United superstar has contributed 14 goals and seven assists from just 13 games across all competitions. This includes a tally of 11 goals and five assists from nine games in the Saudi Pro League.

How did Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Al-Fayha last season?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer back in December 2022 and only competed in the second half of the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League season. This meant that he played Al-Fayha just once last season.

The Portuguese ace captained and played the full 90 minutes as the Riyadh-based side could only manage a 0-0 draw on that occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a disappointing outing based on his hefty standards against Al-Fayha last season. The former Real Madrid great had just one shot on target while three were off target. He lost possession on 12 separate occasions in the game and was also caught offside four times.

Ronaldo ended his first season for Al-Nassr with a tally of 14 goals and two assists from 19 matches across all competitions.