Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Fayha tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr host Al-Fayha in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday, February 21, at the Al-Awwal Stadium. The Knights of Najd come into the game with a 1-0 lead from the first leg of the Round of 16 fixture.

Ronaldo was the sole goalscorer in the first leg away from home, netting just nine minutes from the full-time whistle. Al-Nassr have a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his goal-scoring form in the second half of the 2023-24 season following the winter break. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also scored in a 2-1 win over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League at the weekend.

Ronaldo's excellent form should see him keep his place in the starting XI against Al-Fayha for the second leg. The Portugal international could be partnered alongside Anderson Talisca and Ayman Yahya to form a three-man attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been previously been rested twice in the group stages of the Champions League. However, the tie against Al-Fayha is probably still too close for manager Luis Castro to rest his superstar forward.

Al-Nassr should have enough quality in their squad to secure a safe passage through to the quarterfinals, with Ronaldo in fine form. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already scored four goals and provided an assist in five games in the AFC Champions League.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed for Al-Nassr against Al-Fahya over the past two seasons?

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently competing in his first full season in Saudi Arabia since his move in December 2022. In this relatively short time, Ronaldo has faced Al-Fayha on three occasions.

Ronaldo's first encounter against Al-Fayha came back in April 2023, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Portuguese legend then formed part of the Al-Nassr side which secured a 3-1 win earlier this season. The former Manchester United star did not find the back of the net but provided an assist to fellow strike partner Anderson Talisca.

In these three meetings against Al-Fahya, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored and assisted once.

Ronaldo has scored 26 goals and provided 11 assists in 27 games for Al-Nassr across all competitions this season. He has scored 21 of those goals in the Saudi Pro League where he is the leading goalscorer, two goals ahead of Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.