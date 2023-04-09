Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Feiha today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday (April 9). The Riyadh-based side will want to build on their convincing 5-0 win over Al-Adalah last time around.

Ronaldo had an impressive outing against Al-Adalah, netting a brace. Brazilian forward Talisca also scored twice, while Ayman Yahya chipped in as well. Ronaldo has been one of Al-Nassr's key performers since his arrival from Manchester United. The Portuguese international should keep his place in the starting XI when Rudi Garcia's side travel to Al-Feiha.

The 38-year-old has struck a strong strike partnership alongside Talisca and should lead Al Nassr's attack alongside Abdulrahman Ghareeb. The former SL Benfica attacker continues to remain the club's leading goalscorer this season despite Ronaldo's arrival. Talisca has netted 17 goals in 19 games.

Al-Nassr are second in the league, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by a point, with 52 points from 22 games. Rudi Garcia's side are looking to win their first league title since 2019.

Ronaldo will look to win his first trophy in Saudi Arabia by guiding his side to the Saudi Pro League title. Leaders Al-Ittihad, though, have been in great form and have not lost since early January

Al-Feiha, meanwhile, are languishing in tenth place in the standings, having accumulated 24 points from 22 outings. They're on a three-game winless run, losing twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed great start to Al-Nassr stint

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in great form for his new club His form in Saudi Arabia has also seen him perform at the highest level for Portugal, as seen in the recent international break, scoring braces in two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ronaldo is the club's second-highest goalscorer this season, with 11 goals and two assists in 11 games across competitions. He has scored two hat-tricks in the Saudi Pro League, against Al-Wehda and Damac FC.

