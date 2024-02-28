Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Hazem tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo could sit out when Al-Nassr host Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, February 29. The Knights of Najd will want to build on their six-game winning run in the league as they still have an outside chance of winning the league.

According to the Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a two-match suspension following an obscene gesture towards the crowd during their game against Al-Shabab.

According to the aforementioned source, the opposition fans were chanting Lionel Messi's name, which provoked Ronaldo to make the gesture. This could land the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in hot waters as he faces a suspension and a fine.

If the reports are true, the game against Al-Hazem on Thursday will be the first of the two games Cristiano Ronaldo will miss for his club side.

Manager Luis Castro, however, does have a host of attacking options to choose from to replace Ronaldo as the leading attacker. Anderson Talisca has been in good form this season while Sadio Mane has also chipped in with a few goals.

It is worth mentioning that Al-Nassr narrowly won the game against Al-Shabab 3-2. Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half with Talisca netting a brace, including an 86th minute winner.

Al-Nassr will have to keep pace with league leaders Al-Hilal without the services of their superstar forward. As things stand, Luis Castro's side are second in the standings, having accumulated from 52 points 21 games and are seven points behind Al-Hilal.

Al-Hazem, on the other hand, are at bottom of the table in the Saudi Pro League, having picked up just 14 points from their 21 games. They have won just once in their last 10 league matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a massive miss for Al-Nassr should he face suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave a massive hole in Al-Nassr's attack should he miss the game against Al-Hazem due to suspension. The Portugal skipper is currently his side's leading goalscorer and the assist provider.

At the time of writing, Ronaldo has contributed 28 goals and 11 assists from 29 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally of 22 goals and nine assists from 20 matches in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great outing against Al-Hazem earlier in this season when Al-Nassr secured a 5-1 victory away from home. The former Manchester United superstar scored once and assisted twice on that occasion.