Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Hazem tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo should start when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Hazem in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (September 2) at the Al-Hazem Club Stadium. The Riyadh-based will want to build on their 4-0 victory over Al-Shabab last time around.

Ronaldo started in Al-Nassr's victory over Al-Shabab in their previous league game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice and provided one assist as his side picked up their second win of the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in some excellent form in the early stages of the 2023-24 season. The Portugal superstar should therefore keep his place in the starting XI for their trip to Al-Hazem on Saturday.

Ronaldo is starting to build an excellent strike partnership with Sadio Mane and the latter should start alongside the club captain in attack. The duo could be joined by Abdulrahman Ghareeb to form a three-man attack.

Al-Hazem are one of the newly-promoted sides in the Saudi Pro League this season. The hosts are currently winless in the league after the first four matches and are 17th in the standings on two points.

Al-Nassr, on the other hand, have started to gain traction in the league following their poor start to the new season. Luis Castro's side have now picked two consecutive wins which has been them rise to sixth in the standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bright start to the new season for Al-Nassr

The 2023-24 season will be Cristiano Ronaldo's first full season in Saudi Arabia. The former Manchester United star has made an excellent start to the new campaign and has been amongst the goals in almost every game he has played in so far.

At the time of writing, Ronaldo has contributed five goals and three assists from four matches this season across all competitions. This incluces a hat-trick against Al-Fateh in a 5-0 victory for Al-Nassr.

In the previous outing against Al-Shabab, Cristiano Ronaldo looked lively, having taken six shots in the game off which three were on target. He netted two penalties in that game and later provided an assist for Sadio Mane. Ronaldo also had a pass completion rate of 93 percent and won four out of the seven duels he contested.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo guided Al-Nassr to the Arab Club Champions Cup before the start to the new season. He scored six goals in six games in that successful tournament.