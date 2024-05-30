Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Hilal in the King's Cup final tomorrow?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal in the King's Cup final on Friday, May 31. The Knights of Najd have an opportunity to get the better of their rivals, who beat them to the Saudi Pro League title this season.

Al-Nassr come into this game on the back of a 4-2 victory over Al-Ittihad in their final league game of the season. Ronaldo was the star of the show as he netted a brace to break the record for the most goals in a Saudi Pro League season with 35.

Cristiano Ronaldo should be fit and ready to take on Al-Hilal in the King's Cup final and will be looking to win his first major trophy in Saudi Arabia. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner only played 74 minutes against Al-Ittihad, with the management wanting to keep him fresh for the big final.

Ronaldo should lead his side's attack on Friday in the final. The Portuguese superstar could be partnered alongside Sadio Mane and Abdulrahman Ghareeb in attack. The duo have supported Ronaldo from the flanks for the majority of the season.

Ronaldo played a huge role in helping his side secure a place in the King's Cup final. The former Manchester United forward scored two goals against Al-Khaleej in the semifinals as the Riyadh giants secured a 3-1 victory earlier this month.

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo will be determined to get the better of Al-Hilal on Friday

Al-Nassr have struggled against Al-Hilal this season. The two sides have played each other thrice, with Al-Hilal winning two and the third game ending in a draw.

Al-Hilal secured a 2-1 victory over Al-Nassr in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup in April. Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a good game on a personal level as he received a straight red card for elbowing Ali Al-Bulayhi in the dying moments of the game.

In the three meetings against Al-Hilal this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored once. He did, however, assist Otavio's goal in their 1-1 draw in the league earlier this month.

Despite his underwhelming performances against Al-Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo has otherwise been excellent for Al-Nassr all season long. The superstar forward has scored 44 goals and provided 13 assists from 44 games across all competitions.

The King's Cup final would be the final game of the season before Ronaldo joins the Portugal camp ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany.