Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Hilal tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr take on runaway Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup on Monday, April 8, in Abu Dhabi.

The Al-Nassr management hsa been managing Ronaldo's workload in recent games. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not played the full 90 minutes in his last two Saudi Pro League games.

Cristiano Ronaldo only played the first half against Abha last weekend, where he netted a hat-trick in his side's 8-0 victory. He played 24 minutes in the mid-week game against Damac FC, which Al-Nassr won 1-0.

Ronaldo might have been purposely given minimal game time so that he can be fully fit against Al-Hilal on Monday and start the game.

Ronaldo could play as the sole striker up front, with Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Sadio Mane on the wings to offer width in a 4-2-3-1 system.

The Saudi Super Cup is a short cup competition played between four sides. These include the winners and the runner-up from the Saudi Pro League and the Kings Cup from last season.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr have been joined by Al-Ittihad and Al-Wehda. The two semifinals will be played on April 8, while the final is on April 11.

How did Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo play against Al-Hilal earlier this season?

Second-placed Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are separated by a whopping 12 points in the Saudi Pro League. Luis Castro's side faced Al-Hilal once in a competitive game this season, losing 3-0 in December.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes and had three shots, of which only one was on target. Ronaldo had 32 total touches in the game and ended with a pass completion rate of 87 percent. He also attempted one key pass.

Ronaldo lost possession eight times and was caught offside thrice.

