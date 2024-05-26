Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Monday, May 27, at Al-Awwal Stadium. The Knights of Najd will want to end their league campaign on a high in their final game.

Al-Nassr are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Al-Riyadh away from home on Thursday, May 23. Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet in the game with Otavio and Meshari Al-Nemer scoring the goals. The latter scored a late equalizer in injury time to salvage a point for his side.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the team's talisman all season long and should feature in the final league match of the 2023-24 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or could be partnered alongside the likes of Sadio Mane and Ayman Yahya in attack.

In the past game against Al-Riyadh, Ronaldo played up front as the sole striker with Mane and Yahya providing help from either flanks.

Al-Nassr are set to end the league season in second place, having lost out to Al-Hilal in the title race. Luis Castro's side are second in the standings, having picked up 79 points from 33 matches.

Al-Ittihad, on the other hand, are fifth in the Saudi Pro League standings, having amassed 54 points from their 33 matches. They are two points behind fourth-placed Al-Taawoun going into the final league game.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad earlier this season?

Al-Nassr faced Al-Ittihad in the league back in late December and registered a convincing 5-2 victory away from home. Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the standout performers on that occasion.

Ronaldo netted a brace on that occasion, with Sadio Mane also netting two goals and Anderson Talisca chipping in with a goal as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a total of three shots on target in the game and even managed to hit the woodwork once. The former Manchester United superstar had 47 touches and ended the game with a pass completion rate of 90 percent.

Ronaldo, however, lost possession 11 times in 90 minutes and was caught offside twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an excellent first full season for Al-Nassr. The Portugal skipper has scored 42 goals and provided 13 assists from 43 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally of 33 goals and 11 assists from 30 games in the Saudi Pro League.