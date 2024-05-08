Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Okhdood tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, May 9. The Knights of Najd come into the game on the back of a resounding 6-0 win over Al-Wehda last time around, which kept them in the title race.

Ronaldo played a crucial role in that victory over Al-Wehda. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted his fourth league hat-trick on Saturday to help his side secure all three points on that occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo played 79 minutes in the game against Al-Wehda as he was substituted when the victory was secured. The Portugal superstar should therefore be fit and ready to start against Al-Okhdood on Thursday.

Ronaldo will be tasked to lead his side's attack and could be partnered alongside the likes of Sadio Mane and Ayman Yahya up front. The former was also on the scoresheet against Al-Wehda in that emphatic victory.

Al-Nassr have almost lost the Saudi Pro League title following leaders Al-Hilal's most recent victory. Luis Castro's side are now 12 points behind their rivals with four games remaining in the Saudi Pro League season. This means that Al-Hilal need just a point to clinch the title.

Al-Okhdood, on the other hand, are 15th in the standings and a place over relegation zone by virtue of goal difference. They picked up 28 points from 30 matches and are currently unbeaten in the league in their last two matches.

How did Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Al-Okhdood last time around?

Al-Nassr played against Al-Okhdood in the league back in November and registered a convincing 3-0 victory. Cristiano Ronaldo once again played a vital role in his side's win.

Ronaldo netted a brace on that occasion, scoring two late goals to help Al-Nassr secure all three points. The former Manchester United forward took eight shots in that game of which three were on target.

He ended the game with a pass completion rate of 94 percent and even made one key pass.

However, things were not all smooth for Cristiano Ronaldo in that particular game. He lost possession on five separate occasions and was also caught offside once in 90 minutes of play.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Al-Nassr's main man this season. The 39-year-old forward has scored 41 goals and provided 12 assists from just 40 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally 32 goals and 10 assists from 27 games in the league.