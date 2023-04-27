Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Raed today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr play host to Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) on Friday (April 28). The Riyadh-based side will want to return to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Al-Wehda in the semifinals of the King Cup of Champions last time around.

Al-Nassr have not been in the best of form in recent games. They are currently on a three-match winless run across all competitions, with Ronaldo not finding the back of the net in either of those games.

Despite his barren run of form, Cristiano Ronaldo should keep place in the starting XI when they face Al-Raed on Friday at Mrsool Park. The former Manchester United legend could be joined by the likes of Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Anderson Talisca in attack. The latter is currently the club's leading goalscorer, having netted 17 goals from 22 matches across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that Talisca netted a hat-trick against Al-Raed earlier this season. Al-Nassr picked up a convincing 4-1 victory on that occasion.

As things stand, however, Al-Nassr are second in the standings, having picked up 53 points from 24 games. They are three points behind first-placed Al-Ittihad with their rivals having a game in hand.

Al-Raed, on the other hand, are 11th in the table and are currently on a three-match winless run in the Saudi Pro League. They have accumulated 26 points from 23 games so far this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has redeemed himself at Al-Nassr after a disappointing season at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer towards the end of 2022 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo did not have the best of seasons at Old Trafford and struggled to find a consistent run in the first-team. The Portugal skipper scored just three goals for the Red Devils before moving to Saudi Arabia.

Since arriving in Riyadh, Cristiano Ronaldo has found his goalscoring form. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted 11 goals and provided two assists from 14 games across all competitions.

Ronaldo's form in the Middle East has seen him keep his place in the Portugal national team under new manager Roberto Martinez. He recently scored four goals from two international games in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also become the most capped international men's player in the process.

