Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, February 25. The Knights of Najd will want to carry on with their great start to the second half of the season following the winter break.

Al-Nassr return to league action following their triumphant victory over Al-Fayha in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League over two legs.

Luis Castro's side recorded a convincing 2-0 victory in the second leg in midweek, which saw them qualify for the quarterfinals. Ronaldo and Otavio were the two goalscorers on that occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in each of his last three games for his side since returning from the winter break. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in good form and should keep his place in the starting XI for their game against Al-Shabab.

Ronaldo could see himself once again partnered alongside Sadio Mane and Ayman Yahya in attack. His fellow compatriot Otavio has been operating in a number 10 position behind the front three in recent games.

Al-Nassr come into the game in second place in the league standings, seven points behind league leaders Al-Hilal. Ronaldo's side have amassed 49 points from 20 games. There are still 14 games remaining in the 2023-24 season.

Al-Shabab, on the other hand, are having an underwhelming season after finishing fourth in the league last season. They are currently 10th having picked up just 24 points from their 20 games. The fellow Riyadh-based side, however, have won two consecutive league matches.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab this season?

Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo will be facing Al-Shabab for a third time this season when they take on one another on Sunday.

Their first encounter was in the league, which was played back in August, when Luis Castro's side won 4-0 at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great outing in that game. The former Real Madrid superstar was involved in three out of the four goals, scoring twice and assisting once. Ronaldo scored two penalties in the first half before assisting Sadio Mane five minutes from halftime.

The two sides faced each other a few of months later in the quarterfinals of the King's Cup, which Al-Nassr once again won 5-2. Ronaldo scored once on that occasion, with Seko Fofana, Sadio Mane, Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Mohammed Maran being the other four goalscorers.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals and provided an assist in two outings against Al-Shabab this season already.